RBI turns down small finance banks' request to dilute listing norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put its foot down and told small finance banks (SFBs) that it will not relax listing norms for them. The current norms stipulate that SFBs list within three years of commencement of business.

The central bank has also deferred a meeting with SFBs, originally slated for this week, till next month. People in the know said the RBI had conveyed to SFBs that any relaxation in norms would be tantamount to easing licensing terms for these banks. “The RBI does not have a precedent of modifying licensing norms and, therefore, to uphold their ...