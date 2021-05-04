RBL Bank net declines 34% in Q4 on higher provisions, drop in NII

-
ALSO READ
Here is why TCS shares declined 4% today despite a strong Q4 earnings show
TCS posts strong Q4 results helped by $9.2-bn order book; revenue rises 4%
TCS reports 15% rise in Q4 net at Rs 9,246 cr; declares dividend of Rs 15
JEE Main Result 2021: February result likely to be announced today
Bihar Election result LIVE: Victory of development works , says PM Modi
-
Private sector lender RBL Bank has reported a 34 per cent drop in net profit in the March quarter of FY21 due to higher provisions and a drop in net interest income (NII). Its profit after tax for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 75 crore against Rs 114 crore in the year-ago period. The operating profit of the bank, however, was up 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 877 crore.
The banks’ NII was down 11 per cent YoY in Q4FY21 to Rs 906 crore but other income was up 38 per cent to Rs 688 crore. The net interest margin of the lender stood at 4.19 per cent, down to 2 basis points (bps), sequentially. NIM was impacted due to an interest reversal of approximately 50 bps as well as because of the excess liquidity that the bank has been carrying on its balance sheet.
The bank made provisions to the tune of Rs 766 crore in Q4FY21, up 27.45 per cent YoY and 25.6 per cent sequentially. In Q3FY21, the bank had set aside Rs 601 crore as provisions.
Having recognised and adequately provided for the stress emanating from the identified pool of corporate accounts in FY20, our slippages during FY21 were primarily, almost 80 per cent in the retail segment, owing to the impact of Covid pandemic, said Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO, RBL Bank.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU