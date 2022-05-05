JUST IN

RBI shocker sends market into a tizzy; benchmark indices plunge 2.3%
Bond yield shoot up; another interest rate hike likely in June
RBI raises repo rate by 40 bps in surprise move; CRR increased by 50 bps
Retail inflation may have touched 7.4-7.5% in April, say economists
Policy normalisation is back with RBI making surprise rate hike
Raising policy rates is not anti-national, RBI will have to do it: Rajan
Missing inflation mandate is a possibility: RBI's MPC member Jayanth Varma
MPC minutes: Governor Das said RBI must match up to 'dynamic situations'
RBI prohibits issuance of unsolicited cards by issuers, warns of penalty
As inflation rises, RBI may hike repo rate by 25 bps in June: SBI report
You are here: Home » Finance » RBI Policy » News

RBI shocker sends market into a tizzy; benchmark indices plunge 2.3%

Business Standard

Real estate, auto companies to bear the brunt of interest rate hikes

Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director of Hiranandani Group, said the RBI had to ensure that inflationary pressure on the individual did not get exacerbated by higher rates on home loans

Topics
Real Estate  | automobile industry | RBI monetary policy

Raghavendra Kamath & Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Real estate and automobiles, which were showing signs of a nascent recovery, will bear the brunt of higher interest rates following the central bank’s rate hike because customers will delay buying new homes and cars.

Real estate developers fear home loan rates, currently between 6.6 and 6.9 per cent for top lenders, will rise. Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director of Hiranandani Group, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to ensure that inflationary pressure on the individual did not get exacerbated by higher rates on home loans. “Inflation rates in India have been ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Real Estate

First Published: Thu, May 05 2022. 01:25 IST

`