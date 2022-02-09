Reserve Bank of India to prematurely redeem sovereign gold bonds

-
ALSO READ
Latest tranche of SGBs offers good entry price to long-term investors
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Decoded: What are sovereign green bonds, and why are they called so?
Buy gold on dips in the short term as a hedge against rising prices
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to prematurely redeem sovereign gold bonds (SGBs), which were issued in 2016 at a price of Rs 4,813 per unit of SGB.
Under central government rules, the premature redemption is permitted after the fifth year from the date of issue of such gold bonds on the date on which interest is payable, the RBI said in a statement.
The due date of premature redemption of the above tranche shall be February 8.
Further, the redemption price of SGBs is based on the simple average closing gold price of 999 purity of the week (Monday-Friday) preceding the date of redemption. The price is published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association, the RBI added.
SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The bond is issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India.
The quantity of gold for which the investor pays is protected, since he receives the ongoing market price at the time of redemption/premature redemption. SGBs offer a superior alternative to holding gold in a physical form. The risks and costs of storage are eliminated, according to the RBI's frequently asked questions.
Investors are assured of the market value of gold at the time of maturity and periodical interest. SGBs are free from issues like making charges and purity in the case of gold as jewellery. The bonds are held in the books of the RBI or in a demat format, eliminating the risk of loss of scrip.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU