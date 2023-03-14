JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Business Standard

Rise in average value of card, internet banking frauds: Govt data

Average fraud value up at Rs 34,802 in 2021-22, but number of such instances down 8% to 65,045

Topics
Bank frauds | card fraud | ATM fraud

Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

The value of the average banking fraud involving cards and internet banking was up 8.5 per cent to Rs 34,802 in 2021-22 (FY22), even as the number of such instances declined year-on-year.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 21:00 IST

