Bank of Maharashtra tops PSU lenders chart in loan growth in FY22

Business Standard

Rs 500 fake currency notes surge 102% in FY22, says RBI annual report

Fake notes of Rs 2,000 increased by 55% in 2021-22 over the previous fiscal year

Manojit Saha 
currency
Representational Image

After falling in 2020-21, counterfeit notes recorded a 10.7 per cent uptick in 2021-22, with the Rs 500 denomination fake notes rising by 102 per cent.

Fake notes of Rs 2,000 increased by 55% in 2021-22 over the previous fiscal year. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual report, during 2021-22, out of the total Fake Indian Currency Notes detected in the banking sector, 6.9 per cent were detected at the RBI and 93.1 per cent at other banks.

graph

First Published: Mon, May 30 2022. 00:49 IST

