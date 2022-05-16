JUST IN

RuPay cards are expanding footprint but domestic performance remains muted
Please change the definition of 'fraud', bankers to urge RBI: Report

RuPay cards are expanding footprint but domestic performance remains muted

RuPay transaction volumes rose marginally during the pandemic, value rose 40 per cent

Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

RuPay may find acceptance in yet another country, as India concluded its tenth session of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with the proposal to include RuPay in the gulf country’s card networks. While RuPay has been expanding to other jurisdictions, the National Payments Corporation of India has also made tie-ups with Discover and Diner services to widen the card’s acceptability.

A Business Standard analysis found that on the domestic front, RuPay's performance has been muted. RuPay cards’ transaction volumes increased just 2.4 per cent between ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, May 16 2022. 13:06 IST

