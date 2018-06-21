Sandeep Bakhshi: The last man standing or a turnaround banker?

Five days ago ICICI Bank’s board made an announcement that put to rest a number of theories floating around ICICI Bank-Chanda Kochhar saga that has been making the news for the last couple months.

In a notice to stock exchanges, the board announced that Sandeep Bakhshi, the 57-year-old ICICI employee who had been managing director and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance since 2010, was now promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the bank with a line of reporting that led straight to Kochhar. Kochhar, incidentally had gone on leave and in her absence he would be the de facto top ...