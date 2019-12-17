SAT denies relief to Axis Bank in Karvy case, asks it to approach Sebi

The (SAT) has denied relief to in the Karvy matter, where the latter had approached tribunal seeking the shares Karvy pledged to be unfreezed, so that it can invoke the pledges.

On Tuesday, SAT bench consisting of Justice Tarun Agarwala, C K G Nair and Justice M T Joshi, observed, "Though the learned senior counsel for the appellant seeks to suggest a solution stating that some of the investors in fact owe dues to Karvy and hence securities to the extent of such dues rightly belonging to Karvy, at least could be used by the appellant to invoke the pledge...", the bench was not in position to ascertain the veracity of the information made available by Karvy to the bank.

The bench directed the bank to make a representation before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Earlier, had made a plea to SAT that the decision to freeze the shares was wrongfully extended to an account in which the clients actually owed money to Karvy, and so these shares belong to the broker.

The bank's counsel said in such an instance, the pledge by Karvy was tenable, and the lender should be able to invoke the pledge.

As of December 7, 2019, Karvy Stock Broking owed Rs 81 crore to the bank, which was given in the form of overdraft against shares.

The National Securities Depository (NSDL), and Karvy Stock Broking were made respondents to the plea. The NSDL move to freeze shares followed Sebi's November 22 interim order barring Karvy from taking any news clients due to the alleged client fraud amounting to Rs 2,000 crore.