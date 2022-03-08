JUST IN

ICICI Bank to raise Rs 8,000 cr via bonds for transport, power projects

SBI appoints Nitin Chugh as DMD to lead digital banking operations

Chugh would be responsible for driving growth of customer acquisitions through digital channels, along with defining and implementing digital strategies.

BS Reporter 
SBI
SBI had invited applications for the position in December.

Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI), has appointed Nitin Chugh as deputy managing director (DMD) and head of digital banking to drive its digital banking operations.

Chugh would be responsible for driving growth of customer acquisitions through digital channels, along with defining and implementing digital strategies, the lender said in a statement.

Prior to joining SBI, Chugh was the managing director & chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. He was also associated with private sector lender HDFC Bank for 18 years, where he managed several leadership roles in retail banking.

SBI had invited applications for the position in December. According to a public notice by SBI, the position would be responsible for envisioning, developing and in execution of the bank's digital banking strategy and business plan for imparting digital knowledge/skills in a constructive, empowering and collaborative way.
First Published: Tue, March 08 2022. 11:24 IST

