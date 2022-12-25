JUST IN
LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws
Business Standard

SBI, Axis, ICICI Bank to go live on 'Rupay Credit card on UPI' by March

Move likely to cause a spike in daily transaction values on this feature, see many UPI users absorbed into credit card ecosystem as well

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

SBI, Axis, ICICI Bank to go live on 'Rupay Credit card on UPI' by March
Currently, three public sector lenders â€“ Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Punjab National Bank â€“ are live on this feature

Leading credit card issuers in the country such as SBI Card, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are expected to go live on the 'RuPay credit card on UPI' feature by March, causing a spike in daily transaction values on this feature from the current Rs 50 lakh a day, people aware of the development said.

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 17:03 IST

