SBI-controlled RRBs see four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 1,004 cr in FY21

-
ALSO READ
SBI hits record high post Q3 results; CLSA lists 3 triggers for re-rating
SBI Q4 net profit jumps 80% YoY to Rs 6,451 crore on lower provisioning
SBI to report Q3 results today; here are the five things you need to track
SBI Q3 result: Net profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 5,169 cr on higher provisions
SBI Cards m-cap tops Rs 1-trillion; Five factors that are driving the stock
-
The 14 regional rural banks (RRBs) under the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) have posted four-fold growth in net profit at Rs 1,004.28 crore in FY21, despite substantial provision for pension of Rs 1,457.69 crore. Their net profit was Rs 248.8 crore in FY20. These banks continued to focus on improving earnings from their core banking business, strengthening the fee income streams and maintaining control on operating costs, according to SBI’s annual report for 2020-21 (FY21).
With 4,726 branches, the lenders improved their business profile despite facing the brunt of macro-economic shock and the Covid-19 pandemic. Their deposits grew 13 per cent to Rs 1.05 trillion and advances expanded 15.06 per cent to Rs 66,551 crore in FY21.
As a planned strategy to diversify the portfolio, RRBs expanded their housing loans by 20.35 per cent, while gold loans grew 91.73 per cent, SBI said.
The asset quality profile also improved. The combined gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio declined to 5.44 per cent, from 5.96 per cent at end of March 2020. The Net NPA ratio was 2.16 per cent, against 2.56 per cent in March 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU