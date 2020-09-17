SBI open to global partnership for resolution of stressed assets: Chairman

The State Bank of India will work with global investors for putting funds into corporate distressed assets in the country.



Being the largest lender in the country, can, as a local entity, partner with international investors interested in distressed assets, its chairman Rajnish Kumar, said addressing webinar organised by FICCI- Consulate General of India, New York (US).



Apart from the bank, Caps Ventures, a step down subsidiary, can provide support and also forge alliance for such business opportunities. Cap Ventures is already managing the government backed fund for completing stalled residential real estate projects. "The bank is in dialogue with potential investors, but there is no specific plan before us," he said.



The economic disruption in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic has put a severe strain on various industries, with the Kamath panel identifying 26 industries. The stress is more visible in realty, aviation, hospitality and power sectors.



The debt recast opportunity exists in Covid-impacted companies as well as those which were also facing stress and are now facing more pain due to the economic slowdown.



According to rating agency ICRA, the total quantum of the debt which can get restructured will be between Rs 6 trillion and Rs 10 trillion. have an asset book of Rs 100 trillion and another Rs 35 trillion is from the non-bank lenders.



"While estimates about debt restructuring could vary, distressed asset opportunity is not as large as it is made out to be," the SBI chairman said.



The estimate on the amount of portfolio to be restructured is based on an assumption that the overall assets under moratorium came down to 20-25 per cent by the close of the six-month relief in August, ICRA said.



A part of the assets enjoying the moratorium are special mention accounts where repayments were due for 31 to 89 days, which cannot be restructured under the new guidelines.

