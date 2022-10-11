SBI revamps call centre, to offer 30 banking solutions in 12 languages

State Bank of India has revamped its customer by unveiling a new contact centre which will offer over 30 banking solutions in 12 languages and will be available round the clock.

Currently, the Contact Centre manages 1.5 crore monthly calls, with 40 per cent self-serviced through IVR, and the rest managed by over 3500 tele-caller representatives operating through 4 toll-free helpline numbers.

The customers can avail of an array of services related to accounts, ATM cards and Cheque book, Emergency services (ATM card or digital channel blocking), access to digital products and support, product information, etc, the bank said.

“We are looking at the Contact Center not just as a service channel but as the Bank’s new 18th (virtual) circle that will drive business objectives,” chairman Dinesh Khara said.

“The bank is getting higher conversions on pre-approved loan offers with the contact center outreach. In addition, the center's collection outreach has improved asset quality by reducing slippages. These efforts have transformed the Contact Center into a Profit Center”, he added. (End)