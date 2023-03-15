JUST IN
Amid SVB crisis, SIDBI's FoF gets into action to support start-ups
HDFC Bank, Flipkart Wholesale launch co-branded card for latter's members
Paytm UPI LITE crosses 2 mn users with over half million daily transactions
No contagion seen on Indian bonds, forex from SVB collapse: DBS Bank
BofA gets more than $15 bn in deposits after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
SoftBank management leadership team visits add weight to India market
Rise in average value of card, internet banking frauds: Govt data
Bank borrowings jump 64% in FY23, cross Rs 5 trillion mark for first time
PNB signs deal with warehousing body for financing against e-NWR
Most APAC fin institutions immune to US bank failure, rising rates: Moody's
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
RBI doing it right on rate hikes, need more: IMF economist Luis Breuer
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SBI's start-up branches showing good inflow of deposits: Chairman Khara

These branches essentially offer banking services such as channelising the flow of money and maintaining bank accounts, along with forex conversion, and custodial services

Topics
sbi | Forex  | Startups

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India
Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India

State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) branches catering to the start-up ecosystem in the country are showing good inflow of deposits in the last two months.

SBIâ€ˆChairman Dinesh Khara told Business Standard that the bank was witnessing good traction in terms of flow of deposits for the Bengaluru branch.

“Similarly, Gurugram and Chennai branches, which are relatively new, are also seeing a fair amount of deposit accretion in the past 1-2 months,” he said.

These branches essentially offer banking services such as channelising the flow of money and maintaining bank accounts, along with forex conversion, and custodial services. He said credit was just one component, which is extended from these branches.

The country’s largest lender, however, did not dwell on the amount of loans given to start-ups.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sbi

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.