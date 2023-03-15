SBI's start-up branches showing good inflow of deposits: Chairman Khara

-
ALSO READ
SC asks Centre to check practice of forceful religious conversion
Rupee Cooperative Bank set to explore merger proposal, SFB conversion
India's forex reserves touch $524.5 bn, lowest level since July 2020
RBI's forex reserves rise for fifth straight week to $564.07 billion
Rupee falls to fresh low on relentless strength in dollar after Fed hike
-
SBIâ€ˆChairman Dinesh Khara told Business Standard that the bank was witnessing good traction in terms of flow of deposits for the Bengaluru branch.
“Similarly, Gurugram and Chennai branches, which are relatively new, are also seeing a fair amount of deposit accretion in the past 1-2 months,” he said.
These branches essentially offer banking services such as channelising the flow of money and maintaining bank accounts, along with forex conversion, and custodial services. He said credit was just one component, which is extended from these branches.
The country’s largest lender, however, did not dwell on the amount of loans given to start-ups.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 23:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU