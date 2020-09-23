SBI to levy 1% more on working capital under debt restructuring

State Bank of India will charge 1 per cent above the current pricing on working capital loans for limits sanctioned under the resolution framework. Any concessions provided during the resolution period will result in right of recompense (compensation for loss).

There will be a change in pricing to offset the cost of additional provisions that the bank has to make for extending the benefits under the resolution, according to SBI’s frequently asked questions for debt recast for non-personal segment.

Promoters of units or firm will have to bring in minimum contribution (capital infusion) of 10- 15 per cent of the additional loan facilities sanctioned under the resolution plan.