Sebi bars Kotak AMC from launching FMPs for six months, slaps fine

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday restrained Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited from launching any new fixed maturity plan (FMPs) for the period of six months. Market regulator also imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 50 lakh for violation of the provisions of Act, MF Regulations, 1996.

This matter was regarding FMPs launched by Mahindra Mutual Fund for which investors were not paid their full proceeds based on the declared net asset value (NAV) of the schemes as on their respective maturity dates.

The market regulator also directed the fund house to refund part of the investment management and advisory fees collected from the unitholders of the six FMP schemes, equivalent to the percentage of exposure to the zero coupon non-convertible debentures (ZCNCDs) of the issuers in the respective schemes as on the date of maturity of the six FMP schemes, along with a simple interest at 15 per annum from the date of maturity of the schemes till the date of actual payment to the respective unitholders.

It is noted that both the issuers belonged to the ‘Essel Group’, which was the promoter of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited and some other companies which are commonly known as ‘Zee Group Companies’.

