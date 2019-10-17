Sell our assets to pay off bank's dues, Wadhawans write to RBI, agencies

-
ALSO READ
PMC Bank scam: ED to attach HDIL promoters' plush Alibaug property
Crisis-hit PMC Bank used dummy accounts to escape RBI's attention
PMC case: ED initiates proceedings to attach Wadhawan's UK, UAE properties
Mumbai police file FIR in PMC Bank fraud case; ED may initiate probe soon
PMC Bank depositors to file a writ petition in Bombay HC on Tuesday
-
Promoters of real estate group HDIL, Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, who are the prime accused in the PMC Bank scam, have requested the RBI and investigation agencies to sell off their assets, including a yacht, a Rolls Royce and an aircraft, to pay off the bank's dues.
The Wadhawans, in a letter to the Enforcement Directorate, the Union finance ministry and the RBI, requested that they be allowed to sell off 18 of their attached assets. The letter was released by a spokesperson of the Wadhawans.
Will safeguard depositors’ interests: PMC brass assures RBI guv
Earlier in the day, the bank’s administrator and members of the advisory committee assured the RBI governor that all efforts would be undertaken to safeguard the interests of the depositors and stakeholders. This comes at a time when a few deaths have been linked to the deposit withdrawal restrictions put on the bank accounts. Administrator J B Bhoria and his team met Governor Shaktikanta Das and other senior officials on Wednesday to apprise them of the position of the bank after relaxation of the withdrawal limit to ~40,000.
“While discussing the various operational issues, it was informed that the bank would expedite the processes of assessment of the realisability of the securities available with the bank
and the forensic audit presently underway,” according to a statement issued by the bank.
Also, a court in Mumbai extended judicial custody of former chairman of PMC Bank Waryam Singh and HDIL promoters till October 23.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU