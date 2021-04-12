Shaktikanta Das meets bank heads to discuss stressed asset outlook

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
Brace for selective interest in stressed assets
Shaktikanta Das: Reserve Bank governor who went off the beaten track
An IWG taking a look at central bank digital currency: Das, Kanungo & Patra
With conglomerates reluctant, PEs may be better source of capital for banks
-
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das met the heads of public and private sector banks on Monday to take stock of the progress in implementing the Covid19 resolution framework among other things.
The RBI governor also held discussions with the bankers on the outlook for stressed assets. This comes in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment which vacated its earlier interim order on standstill on the classification of assets. Analysts and rating agencies have estimated that the bad assets of banks will go up by as much as 1 per cent.
The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banking sector is expected to rise to 9.6-9.7 per cent by March 31, 2021, and may even go up to 9.9 - 10.2 per cent by the end of next financial year, rating agency ICRA has estimated, as the impact of relief measures wanes off and stress is recognised after the apex court’s verdict vacating its earlier judgment of standstill on asset classification.
The headline pro forma gross NPAs and net NPAs reported by banks in Q3FY21 do not reflect the underlying stress on the asset quality of banks as the quantum of loans in the overdue categories have increased post the moratorium period and this will lead to a rise in non-performing assets of the banks.
Among other things, in the meeting with the bankers, the governor, along with deputy governors MK Jain and M Rajeshwar Rao discussed the liquidity scenario, monetary transmission, credit flow to the stressed sectors such as MSME and retail, and capital augmentation by banks.
The Governor in his remarks said the recent policy measures have been taken by the RBI to further support the ongoing recovery while preserving financial stability. He touched upon the importance of credit flows in sustaining the nascent economic recovery and advised the banks to remain watchful of the evolving situation and continue taking measures proactively for maintaining their business continuity, sharpening business strategies and raising adequate capital for strengthening balance sheets.
He also emphasised the need for banks to maintain close vigil on the payments and other IT systems operated by banks and fortifying those for enhanced efficiency and resilience so as to offer seamless and uninterrupted customer service.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU