Shares of AU SFB come under pressure amid top-level resignations

Shares of Jaipur-based private lender AU Small Finance Bank tumbled on Tuesday in a rising market, following early morning reports of another top-level exit from the bank, that of Sumit Dhir, its head of Internal Audit. The scrip closed at Rs 1,130.75 on the BSE, down 12.62 per cent from the previous day’s close.

In an exchange notification, post market hours, the bank clarified that Dhir has expressed his intention to move back to his hometown due to changes in his personal circumstances following the second wave of Covid. However, he continues to be on the rolls of the bank as the ...