JUST IN

Spandana Sphoorthy, former MD Padmaja Reddy heading for truce over dues
West Bengal accounts for 10.4% MFI loan portfolio, second in India: Report
CreditAccess Grameen's loan book grows 22% in FY22; adds 500,000 customers
Stress in 30 plus day dues in micro-loans declines in December quarter
Reserve Bank of India removes interest cap for microfinance loans
Microfinance lenders cannot charge usurious interest rate: RBI
MFIs' qualifying asset threshold has to be lowered, says Alok Misra
Northern Arc Group to acquire SMILE Microfin
MFI Spandana Sphoorty expects to disburse Rs 1,000 cr in Q4 of FY22
Sa-Dhan introduces credit assessment framework for microfinance borrowers
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Microfinance

Debt quality index gains nearly three point to close FY22 at 92.24

Business Standard

Spandana Sphoorthy, former MD Padmaja Reddy heading for truce over dues

Sources say many details yet to be worked out, and that it isn't clear if talks will lead to a comprehensive pact to end strife. Clarity expected in 10-15 days, they add

Topics
micro finance | MFIs | Baring Private Equity Asia

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (SSFL), Micro Finance Institution backed by private equity fund Kedaara, and Padmaja Reddy, its founder and former managing director are moving toward some understanding on payment of dues and clearing related party transactions. Sources said the conversations are ongoing between the company and Padmaja Reddy.

It pertains to payment of dues by and her relationship with MFI and lawsuits she has filed to avoid legal battles. While there is some understanding on dues, many details are yet to be worked out. It was not clear if this would lead to a comprehensive ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on micro finance

First Published: Tue, April 12 2022. 21:07 IST

`
.