StanChart's unhappy ending pulls the curtains down on much-touted IDR

On this day a decade ago, John Peace, the then chairman of Standard Chartered Bank (StanC) rang the bell to mark the India listing of the London-headquartered bank. After home market London and global financial hub Hong Kong, India was the third turf on which the bank opted to list, boosting the image of a country that had already caught investors' fancy with GDP growth inching close to double digits.

The bank’s successful IPO stoked optimism that more global companies with a strong India presence would opt to list domestically through the so-called Indian Depository Receipts (IDR) to underscore the nation’s growing importance.





However, StanC’s 'unhappy ending', as a former senior official calls it, means curtains for India’s dream of attracting global companies to list here. An unfavourable regime with regards to taxation, trading and fungibility—not to mention the cost associated with disclosures and listing—spelled the death knell for StanC’s IDR, say experts.

In March, the bank launched its 90-day termination programme. It ends on Monday, post which the sole IDRs of StanC will no longer be traded on Indian bourses.

“We are providing all necessary assistance to our IDR holders to complete the relevant formalities for the termination of our IDR programme,” StanC said in a statement to Business Standard. Under the termination programme, IDR holders have opt to convert their holdings into underlying shares or cash out at prevailing market rate in London.



India listing a leap of faith



When StanC opted for list in India in 2010 there were thorns in India’s IDR regime, which was first introduced in 2004. However, the bank’s former official says it was a “leap of faith” for the bank.

“StanC raised less than Rs 2,500 crore through the IDR, which it could have raised anywhere at the drop of a hat. The bank opted to do an IPO here to gain more visibility. After London and Hong Kong, India was a major market for the bank back then. The listing framework wasn’t favourable as IDRs were not treated at par with other domestic shares. However, the bank felt the authorities would address the issues long the way to increase the attractiveness of IDRs. The country’s in its wisdom never chose to do so,” he says.

Soon after its listing, StanC’s IDR traded at a discount of as much as 50 per cent to their underlying shares in London. While this created arbitrage opportunity for savvy investors, it discouraged potential issuers .

“There are multiple factors why IDRs never took off. The discount to traded price was higher than what the Issuers were willing to offer. Also, the restrictions around fungibility dried out the liquidity in these instruments. Further the IPO disclosure requirements and review process were too cumbersome, which discouraged potential issuers,” says Sudhir Bassi, executive director, Khaitan & Co.





Fungibility means ability to convert the IDRs into underlying shares and vice versa. Market regulator Sebi in a circular in 2013 issued new guidelines which allowed partial fungibility. While the rules were aimed to “courage more number of foreign companies to issue IDRs”, market players said the failed to have the desired impact.

Vidisha Krishan, Partner, MV Kini & Co says lack of liquidity and unclear tax structure plagued the IDR regime.

“The success of any American or Global Depository Receipts (ADR/GDR) hinges on liquidity. There was a lot of flip flop around the IDR regime, which discouraged investors. Also, the taxation was not clear. The rules should have been framed in such a way that IDRs were treated at par with domestic shares,” she says.

Market players said insurance companies stayed away from investing in IDRs due to lack of clarity on whether such investment would be treated as overseas investor. Also, the dividends paid to IDR holders were taxable unlike that paid by domestic stocks, which back then were tax free.





IDR regime needs rethink



Market experts say the StanC episode will discourage a foreign company to list in India. However, if the government in future decides to revive the project, the entire regime could require a rethink.

“For the IDR regime to be successful, there have to be large participation by all types of domestic investors. Overseas investors don’t need IDR per se to invest. Also, the disclosure and issuance process should be simplified. The listing process shouldn’t get six months. Also, companies which are already listed and well-regulated overseas need to get some relaxations with regards to disclosures,” says Bassi.

Some believe regulations are only one part of the story and strong economic growth encourage companies to list here.