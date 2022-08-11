State finances: Why FPIs need a reality check before they loosen the purse

JUST IN
Greater scrutiny shows that stagnant revenues and unrestrained freebies have left most of them in a perilous position

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Over the past three months, FMCG stocks have cornered the highest FPI flows at $1.7 billion, according to an analysis by IIFL Alternative Research.
As RBI’s recent stress test of state finances matched against the yields on their papers show, there is a huge dissonance.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) may be allowed to invest larger amounts in state bonds, with an announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expected soon. Currently, FPIs are permitted to invest two per cent of outstanding stock securities in state bonds; this could expand significantly to seven per cent. The implication of this expected move on state finances is that it will become necessary to price state bonds with greater transparency, a development that is, however, unlikely to enhance the big picture of state finances.

First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 17:47 IST

