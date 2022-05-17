JUST IN

State-run banks post 81% rise in Q4 profit; NII up 18.5% to Rs 70,825 cr
Please change the definition of 'fraud', bankers to urge RBI: Report
SBI hikes MCLR by 10 bps across tenures in second such move in two months
RBI restricts withdrawals from Maharashtra's Shankarrao cooperative bank
Lines of credit extended to Sri Lanka may go through rough patch: Exim Bank
Exim Bank planning to enter factoring biz this fiscal: CEO Harsha Bangari
PNB to bring down NPAs, ensure high loan recoveries: Atul Kumar Goel
Canara Bank to invest Rs 1,000 cr for building digital banking backbone
Canara Bank to invest Rs 1,000 crore to build digital banking backbone
PNB Q4 results: Standalone net profit declines 66% to Rs 201 crore
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Liquidity mop-up from secondary market resumes amid rising bond yields

Business Standard

State-run banks post 81% rise in Q4 profit; NII up 18.5% to Rs 70,825 cr

Enhance capital adequacy and provisions for bad loans

Topics
public sector banks | economic growth | sbi

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Public sector lenders have posted an 81 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit in the fourth quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22) on improvement in net interest income (NII) and reduction in provisions for bad loans. For FY22, net profit rose by 91.3 per cent.

Nine of the 12 public sector banks have announced results so far. NII, which is earnings from loans minus what is paid on deposits, rose 18.5 per cent YoY to Rs 70,825 crore in Q4FY22. While low interest rates on loans shrank interest income, banks benefited from a fall in the cost of funds amid abundant ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on public sector banks

First Published: Tue, May 17 2022. 06:06 IST

`
.