JUST IN
IDBI announces new deposit scheme, lifts deposit rate to 7% for 700 days
Unprofitable, growing bad assets: The tale of existential crisis at RRBs
PNB to transfer bad loans worth Rs 20,008 cr from 62 accounts to NARCL
Maharashtra appoints liquidator to wind up Rupee Cooperative Bank
Moneyboxx Finance gets Rs 50 cr term loan from SBI to expand its operations
Karnataka Bank posts all-time high Q2 net profit of Rs 411 cr, NII up 26%
Shivalik SFB raises Rs 111 crore from venture capital firms, Bharti AXA
Bharti Axa Life, Accel infuse over Rs 111 cr as equity in Shivalik SFB
Bank of India launches special deposit scheme; raises interest on others
Reserve Bank starts pilot digital currency program for select banks
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
PNB to transfer bad loans worth Rs 20,008 cr from 62 accounts to NARCL
Business Standard

Unprofitable, growing bad assets: The tale of existential crisis at RRBs

They are mostly loss-making, with growing bad assets so the agricultural sector prefers commercial banks

Topics
Regional Rural Banks | agricultural sector | Bad assets

Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

Unprofitable, growing bad assets: The tale of existential crisis at RRBs
RRBs, which are jointly owned by the central government, state governments and sponsoring banks, were set up in 1975 with the intent of bringing financial services and products to agricultural workers and labourers

Last month, the finance ministry issued draft guidelines setting the criteria for the listing of regional rural banks (RRBs) on the stock exchange. The guidelines included listing banks that have earned an operating profit of more than Rs 15 crore in three out of the past five financial years, a net worth of Rs 300 crore and a capital adequacy ratio above the required 9 per cent in the past three years.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Regional Rural Banks

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 23:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.