Tightening regulation, RBI revises PCA regime for troubled Urban Coop Banks

Continuing with drive to tighten regulation of Urban Cooperative Banks, the has rationalised Supervisory Action Framework (SAF) to initiate (PCA) for UCBs facing financial stress.

A bank may be placed under Prompt Correct Action if net (NPAs) exceed six per cent of net advances, incurs losses for two consecutive financial years or has accumulated losses and capital adequacy falls below nine per cent.

As a step to halt failing asset quality, may prescribe steps like reduction in exposure limits for fresh loans and advances, restriction on fresh loans and advances carrying risk-weights more than 100%. There would also be curtailment of sanction and renewal of credit facilities to sectors or segments having high proportion of NPAs/defaults.

Regulator may place restriction on declaration or payment of dividend/donation without prior approval of

For tackling with losses and accumulated losses on balance, may restrict ailing bank from incurring capital expenditure beyond a specified limit. It will need prior approval of the Reserve Bank. RBI will also have discretion to ask to take measures to reduce interest and operating/administrative expenses.

As for action to correct capital adequacy ratio, RBI may restrict expansion of size of the balance sheet, put curbs on fresh borrowings, except for meeting temporary liquidity mismatches.

There may be prohibition on sanction, disbursal of fresh loans and advances other than loans against collateral security of term deposits / NSCs / KVPs / insurance policies. There could be also prohibition on expansion of size of the deposits, RBI said.

Although supervisory action will primarily be based on the criteria specified under the revised SAF, Reserve Bank will be free take appropriate supervisory action in case stress is noticed in other important indicators parameters or in case of serious governance issues.

It will ask UCBs to submit a Board-approved Action Plan for reducing its Net NPAs below 6%, restore profitability, wipe out accumulated losses and increase capital adequacy to nine per cent. The board of Directors of the UCB will be asked to review the progress on quarterly/monthly basis and also submit the post-review progress report to Reserve Bank.