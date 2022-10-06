Ujjivan SFB reports 44 % YoY growth in advances in Q2, loan book expands

Small Bank posted 44 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in advances at Rs 20,938 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022 (Q2 FY23). Sequentially, its portfolio expanded by eight per cent over Rs 19,409 crore at end of June 2022 (Q1 FY23).

Disbursement for Q2 FY23 stood at approximately Rs 4,867 crore, up 46 per cent YoY and 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the bank said in a filing with . SFB stock was trading 3.66 per cent at Rs 24.05 per share on .

Ujjivan, which was once a institution, saw 54 per cent YoY rise in micro group loans at Rs 12,033 crore. This segment still has over 50 per cent share in total loans. Affordable housing loans expanded by 33 per cent YoY to Rs 3,079 crore.

As for raising funds, saw 45 per cent YoY growth in deposits to Rs 20,389 crore at the end of Q2 FY23. Sequentially, it grew by 11 per cent from Rs 18,449 crore at end of June 2022 (Q2 FY23). Within deposits, the retail term deposits expanded by faster clip (71 per cent YoY) to Rs 12,416 crore at end of September 2022.

The share of low cost money—current account and savings account (CASA)—rose to 26.9 per cent at end of September 2022 from 22.5 per cent a year ago. However, sequentially the share of CASA deposits declined from 27.9 per cent in June 2022.

The bank said the collection efficiency was maintained at 99 per cent plus, with the restructured and (NPAs) book showing healthy collections. It continues to focus on stressed buckets and reducing incremental overdues. Gross declined to 4.4 per cent in September 2022 from 5.6 per cent in July 2022.