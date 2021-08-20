Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's board to meet on August 25 to select OSD

-
ALSO READ
Street concerned over Ujjivan SFB's asset quality hit in Q4; stock sinks 3%
Ujjivan may move resolution again to appoint Samit Ghosh MD & CEO
Ujjivan, Equitas promoter holdings to fall to zero post mergers with SFBs
RBI allows SFBs to merge with holding cos; Ujjivan, Equitas Holdings up 20%
Equitas, Ujjivan, AU Small Finance Bank gain as RBI announces loan relief
-
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's board will meet on August 25, 2021, to select an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to work alongside Chief Executive Nitin Chugh, who resigned abruptly, to ensure smooth transition.
His sudden decision to quit the bank comes amid a sharp rise in stress on the loan book and a huge loss in the first quarter. Nitin Chugh became the managing director & chief executive in December 2019 for three year years.
Ujjivan has seen a big churn at the top in the last four months with six board level resignations, including those of MD&CEO and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The CFO resigned soon after the first quarter ended in June 2021. The bank has also seen a spate of resignations at the middle level and the field staff.
Samit Ghosh, who was inducted as director on board last night, told Business Standard that the bank's immediate priority is to ensure a smooth transition, manage asset quality and stem the tide of resignations.
The OSD would work with the interim chief executive after Chugh leaves and till a full time MD&CEO is appointed. The bank was in touch with banking regulator RBI on dealing with the current challenge and on the appointment of its new CEO, who can be an internal or an external candidate. It would take three-four months to complete the process. The bank would also induct a few more board members to enhance governance, Ghosh said.
Simultaneously, the bank would work on the reverse merger of the holding company with the bank. It will approach the RBI in November with the proposal for reverse merger.
B A Prabhakar, ex-CMD of Andhra Bank and Ravichandran Venkataraman, also a banker, have joined the board as independent directors. Another director, Sudha Suresh, has been associated with Ujjivan for around 14 years and served as the CFO and MD of the holding company, and will play a pivotal role during the reverse merger.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU