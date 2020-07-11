JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Operating buffers of top five banks to fall 15%, says India Ratings
Business Standard

Union Bank of India, UCO Bank reduce MCLR by 20 bps and 10 bps

UCO Bank's revised one-year MCLR will be 7.50 per cent, down from the current 7.60 per cent.

Topics
Union Bank of India | UCO Bank

BS Reporter 

Union Bank of India
The revised rates in case of Union Bank will come into effect from July 11 and UCO Bank from July 10. In case of Union Bank, the revised one-year rate will be 7.4 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent.

Union Bank of India and UCO Bank have reduced their marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 20 basis points (bps) and 10 bps, respectively, across all tenors.

The revised rates in case of Union Bank will come into effect from July 11 and UCO Bank from July 10. In case of Union Bank, the revised one-year rate will be 7.4 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent.

UCO Bank’s revised one-year MCLR will be 7.50 per cent, down from the current 7.60 per cent.
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 00:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU