United Bank is not a candidate for merger, says MD & CEO A K Pradhan

The Kolkata-based United Bank of India (United Bank), which has been struggling with losses and dud-loans hopes to come out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework by the end of Q2 of fiscal’20. And the infusion of capital has come as a great relief after a long wait.

The bank has suggested the Centre reduce its stake through disinvestment; and is clear it is not a candidate for a merger given its unique geographical and demographical positioning. A K Pradhan, managing director and chief executive officer spoke to Namrata Acharya on the plot ahead. Edited Excerpts: What ...