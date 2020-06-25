United Bank of India, OBC slipped into red before merger with PNB

Erstwhile state-owned lenders United Bank of India (UBI) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), which have now merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB), posted huge losses in the fourth quarter, which would erode the capital base of PNB, the anchor bank. While UBI posted a net loss of around Rs 6,700 crore in the quarter ending March 2020 (Q4FY20), OBC logged a net loss of around Rs 2,700 crore, an executive said, requesting anonymity.

In the year-ago quarter, UBI had reported a net profit of Rs 95 crore, while OBC’s profit was Rs 201 crore. Both the banks had posted continuous ...