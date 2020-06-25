JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

With easing of curbs, Indian banks in UK cautiously optimistic about future
Business Standard

United Bank of India, OBC slipped into red before merger with PNB

While UBI posted a net loss of around Rs 6,700 crore in the quarter ending March 2020 (Q4FY20), OBC logged a net loss of around Rs 2,700 crore, an executive said, requesting anonymity.

Topics
Punjab National Bank | United Bank of India UBI | Oriental Bank of Commerce

Somesh Jha  |  New Delhi 

Erstwhile state-owned lenders United Bank of India (UBI) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), which have now merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB), posted huge losses in the fourth quarter, which would erode the capital base of PNB, the anchor bank. While UBI posted a net loss of around Rs 6,700 crore in the quarter ending March 2020 (Q4FY20), OBC logged a net loss of around Rs 2,700 crore, an executive said, requesting anonymity.

In the year-ago quarter, UBI had reported a net profit of Rs 95 crore, while OBC’s profit was Rs 201 crore. Both the banks had posted continuous ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 22:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU