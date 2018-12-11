Urjit Patel's exit from RBI comes as no surprise, says Thomas Isaac

Governor Urjit Patel’s resignation from his position at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come as no surprise to Kerala Minister and Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Thomas Isaac. It had been in the making for some time, he says.

On Tuesday, Isaac tweeted, saying: "What is shocking is the government attitude… They are hell bound to extract a third of the RBI reserves… That desperate are they about the fiscal deficit. Frying pan or fire, which is better?" questioned Isaac.

Citing personal reasons, had resigned as the on Monday. Patel, 55, who had taken over as the 24th Governor of the central bank on September 5, 2016, had the shortest tenure since 1992, according to reports.