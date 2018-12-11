JUST IN
Urjit Patel's exit from RBI comes as no surprise, says Thomas Isaac

It had been in the making for some time, says Kerala finance minister and senior CPI(M) leader

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Governor Urjit Patel’s resignation from his position at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come as no surprise to Kerala Finance Minister and Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Thomas Isaac. It had been in the making for some time, he says.

On Tuesday, Isaac tweeted, saying: "What is shocking is the government attitude… They are hell bound to extract a third of the RBI reserves… That desperate are they about the fiscal deficit. Frying pan or fire, which is better?" questioned Isaac.


Citing personal reasons, Urjit Patel had resigned as the RBI Governor on Monday. Patel, 55, who had taken over as the 24th Governor of the central bank on September 5, 2016, had the shortest tenure since 1992, according to reports.
First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 09:26 IST

