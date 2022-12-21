JUST IN
Privatisation of PSBs via divestment of wider base of investors: Bankers
SFBs hope to give large private banks a run for their money: BFSI panelists
Liability management now top priority for lenders: Private bank CEOs
UPI should continue to be free in India: Paytm's Sharma at BS BFSI summit
SBI to facilitate rupee trade with Russia after RBI gives approval
All entities providing banking service subject to same rules: RBI Dy Guv
Banks have written off loans worth Rs 11.17 trillion in last 6 years: Govt
Govt plans tax waivers for IDBI Bank buyer to attract more suitors: Report
HDFC raises home loan rates by 35 bps, effective from December 20
RBI slaps Rs 2.66 crore penalty on Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait BSC, India ops
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Privatisation of PSBs gets bankers' thumbs up at BS BFSI Insight Summit
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Valuation gap with peers is expected to narrow down for Axis Bank

It is leveraging the digital ecosystem, focusing on acquisition of corporate salary accounts, and also cross-selling products to existing clients

Topics
Axis Bank | Valuations | CASA

Devangshu Datta 

Axis Bank
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Axis Bank has strengthened its positioning -- on both the assets and liability side -- and it may be set to deliver sustained improvement in performance. The valuation gap between Axis Bank (which trades at 1.4x core book value (or BV) and peers like ICICI Bank (valued at 2x BV) is expected to narrow.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Axis Bank

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 23:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.