Was not aware of Videocon's deals with husband, says Chanda Kochhar

ICICI Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar, facing allegations of conflict of interest and non-adherence to the code of conduct, has denied the charges levelled against her by markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In her reply to a show-cause notice issued by Sebi, Chanda Kochhar said she was not aware of the business dealings between husband Deepak Kochhar, promoter of NuPower Renewables, and Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot. Sources said Chanda gave a 30-page reply to Sebi in which she cited several points ...