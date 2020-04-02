We might raise capital through AT-1 bonds in H2, says Rajkiran Rai G

Managing the integration of two banks — Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank — amid the nationwide lockdown poses a challenge for Union Bank of India’s management.

In an interview with Abhijit Lele, Rajkiran Rai G, the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, says though it is adequately capitalised, the bank might raise capital in the second half of financial year 2020-21 (FY21). Edited excerpts: Will bank look for extra capital for regulatory and growth purposes? The combined entity, following the merger of Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank, will ...