We will be conservative in our policies: Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry

Conservatism will be the watchword at Axis Bank under the new managing director and chief executive officer, Amitabh Chaudhry. For a lender that has been through turbulent times, building a sustainable franchise will get primacy in policies and practices.

Outlining a three-year business strategy soon after announcing the third-quarter results, Chaudhry said “an important element in building a sustainable franchise is to embed conservatism in our internal policies and practices”. With that in mind, he began work with the team to identify areas of the balance sheet ...