We won't sign MFI code as we already lend responsibly: Bandhan Bank chief

With the Reserve Bank of India lifting restrictions on branch opening, Bandhan Bank is looking to add close to 250 banking outlets in just the next one month. This also comes at a time when the micro-lending industry is showing signs of stress in terms of over exposure. With close to 60 per cent of Bandhan's portfolio in micro lending, the microfinance lobby is pushing the company to sign a common code of conduct.

In an interview, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, managing director and chief executive of the bank, tells Namrata Acharya why the code is not a fair. Edited Excerpts: 1. How will ...