Will establish IOB as the Bank for South India: MD and CEO Karnam Sekar

Government has designated four public sector lenders for regional focus, one of which is Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank. Karnam Sekar, managing director and chief executive officer, IOB, speaks to T E Narasimhan on the bank's strategy for business growth in the southern region.

Edited excerpts: How do you read Government's plan to make IOB a regional bank for the south? Ever since I joined the bank in July, I have been always saying, internally and externally, that we are the Bank of Tamil Nadu and other southern states. Even before the Government's announcement, we ...