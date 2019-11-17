Will step up recoveries, increase provisions in H2: Union Bank of India CEO

The September quarter saw an uptick in slippage in the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and agriculture loans. Union Bank of India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer RAJKIRAN RAI G tells Nidhi Rai about the lender’s plan to recover loans and how it envisages the asset quality after merger.

Edited excerpts: There is a slight increase in your non-performing assets (NPAs) from agri and medium and large industry. What is the reason, and what is the outlook on these? The outstanding NPAs in large corporate category have declined while that of MSME rose ...