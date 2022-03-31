JUST IN

With Citi deal, life has come full circle for Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry

In all likelihood, he would have worn a broad grin; and asked them to get behind their desks. A confirmed workaholic, Axis Bank's boss is not known to suffer fools gladly

Citi Bank | Amitabh Chaudhry | Axis Bank

Raghu Mohan 

We may never know for sure what Amitabh Chaudhry told his senior colleagues after having sewn up the $2-billion buyout of Citibank’s retail book in India. In all likelihood, he would have worn a broad grin; and asked them to get behind their desks.

A confirmed workaholic, Axis Bank’s boss is not known to suffer fools gladly. “It’s not that others in his league are more indulgent, or cut slack for you. It’s just that few of us know him of having a life outside of work,” says a peer, who has known him from his early days at Bank of America ...

First Published: Thu, March 31 2022. 06:10 IST

