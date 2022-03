With Citi deal, life has come full circle for Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry

A confirmed workaholic, Axis Bank’s boss is not known to suffer fools gladly. “It’s not that others in his league are more indulgent, or cut slack for you. It’s just that few of us know him of having a life outside of work,” says a peer, who has known him from his early days at Bank of America ...

We may never know for sure what Amitabh Chaudhry told his senior colleagues after having sewn up the $2-billion buyout of Citibank’s retail book in India. In all likelihood, he would have worn a broad grin; and asked them to get behind their desks.

