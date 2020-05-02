Yes Bank appoints Neeraj Dhawan as chief risk officer with immediate effect

on Saturday said it has appointed Neeraj Dhawan as its chief risk officer with immediate effect.

The board of directors, vide their resolution dated May 1, 2020, appointed Neeraj Dhawan as the chief risk officer of the bank for a period of three years, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

He will assume charge from Saturday in place of Ashish Agarwal, the current chief risk officer, who will be transitioning to a new role in the bank.

Prior to this, Dhawan was holding the position of chief risk officer for retail and business banking at He has 29 years of experience in financial services and banking industry.