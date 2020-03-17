YES Bank ATMs full of cash, normal operations from tomorrow: Prashant Kumar

will resume "normal operations" from 6pm on Wednesday and it has no liquidity problem, said the administrator of the private lender under moratorium till April 3.



"Our customers will be able to enjoy all services available before the moratorium," said Prashant Kumar at a press conference in Mumbai.



"There is absolutely no issue on liquidity side from YES Bank; all our ATMs are full of cash," he said.



Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor on Monday said deposits in were safe, requesting depositors not to be in a hurry to withdraw.



Kumar welcomed Das's statement, calling it a "very, very positive thing".



The government on March 5 placed under a moratorium, with the RBI taking over from its board for 30 days, and imposed limits on withdrawals to protect depositors.