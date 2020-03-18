Yes Bank crisis: Madhu Kapur sells 25 million shares worth Rs 160 cr

Taking advantage of the surreal jump in shares of YES Bank, Madhu Kapur on Wednesday offloaded part of her holding. According to block deal data, Kapur sold nearly 25 million shares at Rs 65 apiece to pocket Rs 160 crore on Wednesday. Prior to the sale Kapur, the wife of co-founder and former chairman late Ashok Kapur, held 176 million shares in the bank.

Three-fourth of this holding has been locked-in for three years as part of the restructuring plan for the bank. Shares of on Wednesday jumped as much as 50 per cent to Rs 88 before settling at Rs 62 on the NSE. In the previous two trading session, the stock has skyrocketed 2.3 times from Rs 25 to Rs 59.

The unusual rally in the stock is fueled by technical factors such as three-year lock-in, short-covering and Rs 10,000 crore equity infusion in the company. Market players said the stock price will adjust lower once the 10 billion shares issued to nine financial institutions enter the system.