JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

ED seizes Rajiv Gandhi painting; many of YES Bank's big loans under scanner
Business Standard

YES Bank resumes inward NEFT, IMPS services; customers can now pay dues

YES Bank administrator Prashant Kumar said that the moratorium imposed by the Reserve Bank of India could be lifted before the end of this week

BS Web Team 

YES Bank
YES Bank's board was superseded and Prashant Kumar was placed as the administrator.

Troubled lender YES Bank enabled its inward IMPS/NEFT services. Customers can now make payments towards YES Bank credit card dues and loan obligations on other accounts. Earlier, the new YES Bank administrator Prashant Kumar said that the moratorium imposed by the Reserve Bank of India could be lifted before the end of this week.

The bank, which had over Rs 2.09 trillion in deposits, was put under moratorium last Thursday due to an inability to raise capital. Its board was superseded and Kumar was placed as the administrator.


First Published: Tue, March 10 2020. 11:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU