YES Bank scam: CBI gets custody of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan till April 29

A special Mumbai court on Monday remanded DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and RKW Developers promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to CBI custody till April 29 in connection with the scam, officials said.

The men were arrested on Sunday from a Mahabaleshwar-based quarantine facility, nearly 50 days after they were booked in the case also involving CEO

The Wadhawans were produced before a special court in Mumbai which remanded them to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till Wednesday, April 29, the officials said.

According to the CBI, Kapoor, 62, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan for extending financial assistance to DHFL through in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them.

Yes Bank scam: CBI takes DHFL promoters Wadhawan brothers into custody

The CBI has taken DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and RKW Developers promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan into custody from a Mahabaleshwar-based quarantine facility in connection with a case of bribery against former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, officials said on Sunday.

A process of executing non-bailable warrants against both is going on, a CBI official said.

The Wadhawan brothers are named as accused in the CBI FIR pertaining to swindling of money by Kapoor and others, the officials said.

The two were absconding since the case was registered against them on March 7, the agency had alleged. They were held by Satara police earlier this month while allegedly violating prohibitory orders related to lockdown when a carcade carrying Wadhawan family members was stopped at Panchgani in Maharashtra. They were kept at a quarantine facility in Mahabaleshwar by the district administration, they said. Read on...