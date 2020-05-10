Centre keen on testing Gilead's remdesivir to combat the coronavirus

As trials on anti-viral drugs pick up, the Centre has now turned its focus on ensuring that remdesivir, Gilead's repurposed Ebola drug, is available for trials here. The USFDA has recently given an emergency approval to the drug for use on coronavirus patients.

This has generated interest among the authorities, who want to conduct trials on patients here. “Our clinicians can use remdesivir on patients here on compassionate grounds. However, the drug needs to be available. It is a patented drug and we understand it is complex to make as well,” said a senior government ...