Coronavirus LIVE: China death toll at 1,113, confirmed cases at 44,653
The death toll from coronavirus (COVID-19) in China jumped to 1,113 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 44,138. Catch LIVE update
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Man wearing a face mask collects free vegetables sorted by community workers of the residential compound, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan
The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic continues to climb. Chinese officials said 1,113 people have died from the virus so far, and the confirmed cases of infection soared to 44,138.
On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation proposed an official name for the novel virus - COVID-19 and said it had chosen a name for the disease that makes no reference to places, animals or people to avoid stigma.
The new virus is believed to have emerged last year in a market that sells wild animals in Hubei's capital Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak, before spreading across the country.
With coronavirus getting a tighter grip on China and impacting world trade, most analysts have started lowering global growth forecasts for the first quarter of the calendar year 2020 (Q1-2020).
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More