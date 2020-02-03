Coronavirus LIVE updates: Over 17,200 infected, China stock market tumbles

The death toll from the has soared to 361 while more than 2,000 new cases were recorded in China in the past 24 hours, raising the worldwide total to nearly 17,205. The virus has sent ripples of fear across the world. Chinese stocks plummeted on Monday by the most since an equity bubble burst in 2015 as they resumed trading to the worsening virus outbreak. South Korean shares opened sharply lower. Nifty, Sensex is expected to slip on fears over fast-spreading A second person was diagnosed with the deadly in India on Sunday even as the first death outside of China was reported in the Philippines, prompting many countries to take stringent steps, including travel restrictions, to limit the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, China is set to open a 1,000-bed makeshift hospital built in record 10 days at Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak in central China's Hubei Province.