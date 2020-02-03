Coronavirus LIVE updates: Over 17,200 infected, China stock market tumbles

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: India reports second patient; China death toll over 300
Coronavirus-hit girl better; report if you have returned from China: Govt
India's first coronavirus case: Kerala student in Wuhan tested positive
IndiGo tells pilots, crew to wear masks, avoid public places in East Asia
Coronavirus spreads to industrial commodities, prices decline by up to 9%
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.