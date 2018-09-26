Blood not needed if you're gay: The stigma attached to Mumbai blood banks

Despite a landmark verdict on by the Supreme Court, which decriminalised gay sex in the country, the Maharashtra arm of (NBTC) recently issued a newly-updated blood donor screening questionnaire to Mumbai-based blood banks. The new questionnaire, designed on the lines of developed nations, will now mandate the blood collectors to ask the male donors about their sexual behaviour and whether they have multiple partners or engaged in the male-to-male sexual activity. For decades, the exists in India and those who are at high risk of suffering from prolonged diseases such as cancer, allergies, respiratory ailments and organ failure are also not allowed to donate blood.

For the first time after the apex court judgment, a government-body has chalked out a clear ban on homosexual men and women donating blood. According to blood banks, earlier questionnaires asked donors whether they have any reason to believe that they might have been infected by HIV, hepatitis, malaria or other illness.





ALSO READ: Blood banks gasp for oxygen, India sees shortage of 1.9 mn units in 2016-17

NBTC’s 2017 revised guidelines, on the selection of reiterate that transgenders, bisexual men and female sex workers can never donate blood as they have a higher risk of contracting and B and C.

Both the donor questionnaire and health check-up are administered to every prospective donor to enable a quick history taking, physical examination and blood test.

Dr Shobhini Rajan, in charge of blood safety at National Blood Transfusion Council, told The Times of India, “The new questionnaire aims to reinforce pre-donation screening as blood units are subjected to tests only after collection. The donors cannot be at high risk of contracting infections and donate blood.”

Ashok Row Kavi of Humsafar Trust emphasizes the need to address the confidentiality in a better way. He says, “How are homosexuals supposed to give away such intimate details? Though such questions are necessary for screening, but the donors are to be made comfortable to share their information. Most importantly, blood banks must seek gay community counsellors’ help before questioning the male donors, reported the TOI.

Many developed nations require to answer questions about their sexual orientation and partners. Dr Shobhini Rajan, in charge of blood safety at National Blood Transfusion Council, told The Times of India that India's National Blood Policy clearly defines the precondition that should not be at a high risk of contracting infections. The new questionnaire aims to reinforce pre-donation screening as blood units are subjected to tests only after collection.”