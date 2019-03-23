JUST IN
You are here: Home » Health » News

Here's a user manual to keep your knees working for years to come
Business Standard

Drinking sugary beverages linked to increased risk for early death: Study

The more sugar-sweetened drinks people consume, the higher their risk for death

Nicholas Bakalar | NYT 

Drinking sugary beverages linked to increased risk for early death: Study

Drinking sugary beverages is associated with a slightly increased risk for early death, a new study has found. Researchers used data from two continuing health studies begun in the 1980s that include more than 118,000 men and women. Among many other health, behavioural and diet characteristics, the researchers collected data about their consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, including noncarbonated fruit punches.

Over 30 years, there were 36,436 deaths. The more sugar-sweetened drinks people consumed, the higher their risk for death. After controlling for many health, behavioural and dietary characteristics, the research found that each extra 12-ounce serving of sugary drinks daily was tied to a 7 per cent increased risk for death from any cause, a 5 per cent increased risk for cancer death, and a 10 per cent increased risk for death from cardiovascular disease.

©2019 The New York Times News Service
First Published: Sat, March 23 2019. 23:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements